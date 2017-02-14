Scarborough man indicted for manslaughter in November hit-and-run

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A grand jury has indicted a Scarborough man on four counts including manslaughter in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last November in Windham.

Windham police arrested 33-year-old Devin Brown on Nov. 16 – the same night of the crash – for OUI, and through further investigation, the case was submitted to the county district attorney's office.

The Cumberland County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Brown with Class A manslaughter, aggravated criminal OUI, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

Brown is still being held at Cumberland County Jail from the Nov. 16 arrest.

