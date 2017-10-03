School canceled Wednesday for all AOS 96 schools, in the greater Machias area

AOS 96

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A number of schools will be closed Wednesday, October 4, due to a “general threat” made to local schools.

That’s according to a Facebook post, Tuesday night, from A.O.S. 96. There will be no classes at schools in A.O.S. 96 which is the Machias Bay area school system.

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday:

Washington Academy in East Machias, Elm Street School in East Machias, Bay Ridge Elementary school in Cutler, Machias Memorial High School, Rose Gaffney Elementary School in Machias, Jonesboro Elementary School, Wesley Elementary School, Whiting Elementary School and the Fort O’Brien School in Machiasport.

