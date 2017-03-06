Science is everywhere at the 3rd annual Maine Science Festival

Maine Science Festival

BANGOR, MAINE - BANGOR, ME - The Maine Science Festival returns to Bangor on March 16, 17, 18 and 19. The event is a celebration of science and technology in everyday places. Science is truly around us everywhere.

This year’s festival begins Thursday with Science on Tap at the Sea Dog Brewing Company. Then from Friday on you’ll find exhibits, events, hands-on activities and discussions at the Cross Insurance Center and also throughout downtown Bangor. Saturday night’s main event features a live taping of Public Radio’s “You’re The Expert” a public radio program on 90.9 WBUR, Boston’s NPR station. YTE uses comedy to make academic research more accessible and exciting.

NEWS CENTER’s own resident scientist Keith Carson will be at the Cross Insurance Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with STORMY. Stop by for a photo and ask Keith your most pressing weather!





WLBZ 2 and WCSH 6 are proud to be media sponsors of this annual event. For a complete list of events, lectures and locations, visit the Maine Science Festival website.

