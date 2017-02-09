Search resumes Friday for missing Newfield man

NEWFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The search will resume Friday morning for a 34-year-old missing man in the York County town of Newfield.

York County Sheriff William King says John Sciaba was last seen nearly a week ago when he walked into the woods behind his home.

Sciaba is an avid outdoorsman and will occasionally camp alone in the woods for a night or two at the most. When several days went by without any sign of Sciaba, his girlfriend called law enforcement.

The sheriff's department is concerned that he doesn't have the gear and supplies he needs for a major snow storm and that he may have become disoriented or perhaps is hurt.

"We think he's in trouble," Sheriff King said. "We are very concerned for his well-being."

Game wardens and sheriff's deputies have searched the woods around Sciaba's home. They did find a basic shelter with two blankets, but no sign of Sciaba.

The search was called off late Thursday morning when the storm conditions made it impossible to see anything.

Searchers plan to go back out Friday morning to look for fresh tracks in the snow. The York County Emergency Management Agency will also bring a drone to look for a heat signal.

Sciaba's father tells NEWS CENTER that his son is a strong hiker, but he wasn't prepared for this weather and as each hour passes he grows more concerned.

