SEARS' ANNUAL REPORT SHOWS DIM FUTURE

Sears, a back-to-school shopping destination for generations of kids and the place newlyweds went to choose appliances, has said that after years of losing money that there is "substantial doubt" it will be able to keep its doors open.

With 16 locations in all of Maine, a shutdown of the big box retailer could mean the loss of many jobs. Monica West, a Sears shopper in Bangor, had no idea that the retailer was faced with the possible closure. She said that said, "it's sad for the community because everybody's going to lose jobs, and I don't know what will happen."

Bangor City Councilman Gibran Graham remembers looking through the Sears wish book as a child. He said that he knows some people that work at the Bangor location, and that he does not want to see them, or their coworkers lose their jobs. He also implied that the state's economy may not be impacted as much because Bangor is one of the highest sales tax revenue collectors in the state. He said that people come from the entire region to shop, and that he believes that will continue.

Despite Sears' annual report indicating it could be in trouble, the company believes it is on course to turn around it's struggling business.

