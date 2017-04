BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Waldo County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Jason Roberts of Searsport after a traffic stop when they found 12 grams of heroin.

Officers also seized more than $1,200 in cash.

Roberts is charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Heroin, a Class B felony.

Bail was set at $2,500.

© 2017 WCSH-TV