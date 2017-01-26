Second Brooklyn man accused of transporting crack-cocaine by bus to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A second Brooklyn, New York man has been arrested on cocaine charges in Bangor this week, according to police.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agents arrested a 19-year-old Temaur Murdaugh Wednesday night after he got off a bus on Union Street.

On Monday, they also arrested 21-year-old Tylee Felder as he was getting off the bus. The two are associated with each other and both from Brooklyn, police say.

Police also say they arrested Felder after it was discovered he was bringing crack cocaine on the bus for re-sale in Bangor. Agents determined "an associate" of his was likely on his way to Bangor, also by bus, with more crack cocaine. Agents suspect the new shipment was going to be sold to help raise funds for Felder's $25,000 bail.

After the associate, later identified as Murdaugh, got off the bus, he got into the front seat of an awaiting pick-up. MDEA agents and police stopped the truck where he was arrested.

Agents seized about an ounce of crack cocaine with a street value of $3,000.

Murdaugh was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail. Felder is also still being held.

Copyright 2016 WCSH