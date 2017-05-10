Secretary of Health tells Mainers we must fight harder to end opioid addiction

Sec. Price in Augusta on Wednesday (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — KellyAnne Conway along with Secretary of Health Tom Price spoke along side Governor LePage Wednesday focusing on the drug crisis in Maine.

A recovery drug addict and mother, Liza Parker gave a tearful testimony and shared her story of kicking drugs through the help of the Hill's House.

KellyAnne Conway said Trump campaigned in Maine to fight the crippling drug addiction.

She says President Trump has made battling opioid addiction the centerpiece of his administration. He has a commission that will make a report at the end of the year. Conway says they have sympathy for those suffering but offered little in the way of solutions.

Sec. Tom Price said he has made the opioid epidemic one of the three main goals while serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

He says the nation has swept the opioid crisis under the rug.

Price says the Department of Health has laid out three medical priorities to tackle and they are childhood obesity, mental health and opioid crisis.

Price says 58,000 Americans are dying from overdoses every year. Price says the Dept of Health and Human Services has laid out a strategy to reduce opioid overdose by studying the public and answering why are overdoses increasing.

They are also looking into research that could possibly create a vaccine to prevent addiction.

Price says there are grants for states and over $2 million has already gone to Maine to help with crisis but DHHS wants Maine to provide research that they money is working to reduce opioid overdoses.

