Sen. Collins calls for moderates to defend bipartisanship

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Sen. Susan Collins is asking more moderate members of Congress to become "just as fanatical as those on the far left and the far right" for the sake of progress.



The Sun Journal reports the Republican made the remarks at the No Labels Problem Solvers Conference in Northern Virginia, an address that was also broadcast on her official Facebook page.



Collins said that legislators who were once celebrated for their bipartisanship are now in the crosshairs of a growing number of those who would prefer to "blow up the bridge" and further expand the political divide.



An index compiled by The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy shows that Collins is the most bipartisan senator in Washington.



Collins called the lack of civility "disturbing."

