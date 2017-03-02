Sen. Collins receives VFWs' congressional award

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Sen. Susan Collins has been recognized for her legislative support of military veterans and their families.



The Portland Press Herald reports Collins was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars' 2017 Congressional Award in Washington on Wednesday evening.



The honor is given to one member of Congress every year.



Brian Duffy, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. and its Auxiliary, says Collins has long looked out for America's veterans and is one of their biggest advocates in Congress.



The nonprofit group is comprised of nearly 1.7 million veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces.



Collins, a Republican, is a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post in Caribou.

