Sen. Collins says Trump owes America an explanation on Obama wiretap claim

Chuck Todd: Can you take the president at his word?



PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says President Trump owes it to the nation to explain why he claimed former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the presidential campaign last fall.

“I don’t know the basis for President Trump’s assertion and that’s what I wish he would explain to us on the Intelligence Committee and to the American people,” Maine’s senior senator said in an appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And I do believe he owes us that explanation.”

