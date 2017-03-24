Senator Angus King reacts to President Trump's decision to pull health care bill

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Senator Angus King called it a disaster and is relieved that the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has been pulled.

Stripping thousands of Maine people of their health insurance, he said, would not only impact individual lives but entire communities.

At a meeting with healthcare providers in Skowhegan on Friday, he went on to say the hospital is the largest employer in eight out of 16 counties in Maine, and that many other states find themselves in the same position.

That is why he was not surprised when the vote on the bill was pulled.

“I think it's going to be very difficult to get something of this nature through to congress because they try to make it better for some folks and they make it worse for others,” said Sen. King. “And the bottom line for me is 24 million people losing health insurance over the next ten years… that's a disaster for the country.”

