Senator Eric Brakey to run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Angus King

Senator Eric Brakey's headshot form the Maine.gov website.

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Maine Senator Eric Brakey announced Tuesday morning that he plans to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Angus King (I - Maine).

“I am proud to announce that I am running for the United States Senate to lead the charge in returning power back to the American people,” said Senator Brakey in a statement. “For far too long, career politicians in Washington like Senator King have maintained power with empty promises and insider deal-making. He is disconnected from the Mainers he is representing and is no longer working in Maine’s best interests. I promise you that I will go to Washington to break this unjust system. I will disrupt the status quo and topple the Kings of Washington in order to return liberty and power back to where it belongs; with the little guy.”

Senator Brakey lives in Auburn, and was elected to the Maine State Senate in 2014 at the age of 26, making him the youngest State Senator in the state and in the nation. He represents Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester, and Poland

During his tenure in the Maine Senate, Eric Brakey authored and passed constitutional carry legislation, allowing law-abiding citizens the right to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. As Senate Chairman for the Health and Human Services Committee, Brakey successfully negotiated bi-partisan welfare reforms --- prohibiting the purchase of alcohol, cigarettes and lottery tickets with Maine welfare dollars --- and sponsored legislation to make Maine the first "Right to Try" state in New England, allowing those with terminal illnesses to try investigatory medicines not yet approved by the FDA.

