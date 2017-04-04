(Photo: Neel, Bailey)

Washington D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- Overnight and into the morning, democratic Senator Jeff Merkley from Oregon held the floor to oppose the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

Democrats want to filibuster the vote and extend the debate on the issue to delay or block the vote. Republicans say they have enough cotes to use the "Nuclear Option" to override the filibuster.

As long as the senator holds the floor, republicans can not vote on the option.

