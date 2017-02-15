Sen. Angus King spent 15 mins. stuck in an elevator on his way back to the office after a vote at the U.S. Capitol (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- A selfie seemed like a good way to pass the time for Sen. Angus King while he was stuck in an elevator between floors at the U.S. Capitol.

As he explained on his Instagram account, Sen. King was on his way back to the office after casting a vote when the elevator jammed, leaving him stranded with several colleagues and a reporter.

Sen. King manned the alarm button while Montana Sen. Jon Tester called his office for help only to be accused by his staff of playing a joke. Sen. King did some joking himself. He suggested that the malfunction may have been caused by the Russians.

After 15 minutes of waiting, a mechanic arrived to pry open the doors and set the passengers free.

