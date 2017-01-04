Sentencing delayed for man who killed girlfriend, 2 children

Accused murderer Keith Coleman in October 2015 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two children faces 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced later this month.



Keith Coleman, of Garland, was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday but the hearing was delayed until Jan. 19.



Coleman was convicted on three counts of murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Christina Sargent, 10-year-old Duwayne Coke and 8-year-old Destiny Sargent.



Police say Coleman told them he chased down and strangled the children because they'd witnessed their mother's death. The bodies were found Dec. 20, 2014.

