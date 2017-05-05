'Setting up shop' for everyone

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman in Ellsworth teamed up with several volunteers to open the Community Closet, a consignment shop with a twist.

The Community Closet is not a typical consignment shop.

The director, Jacqueline Wycoff does not want any of the items to have a price tag.

“It's there to meet the needs of everyone in the community,” she said.

Regardless of how much or how little a person makes, she wanted everyone to know, they are welcome to the store.

“If you can only put in a penny, then only put in a penny,” she said. “There are also times when a penny is too much to ask from people.”

However, for those who can afford to donate, all the money goes to keeping the lights on and paying the rent.

Serving people in the area wasn't Wycoff's only motivation behind starting the non-profit.

“I want to teach [my kids] to grow up and help anytime they can,” she said. “I just feel like if people can help and can do things for other people then, why shouldn't they?”



Every week she and her team of volunteers spend 90 hours replenishing the shelves and sifting through donations. Although it can be tedious at times, she said the reward is worth it.



“I just feel blessed; I just feel like it's such an amazing opportunity for this community and I just hope I can keep the doors open for as long as possible,” said Wycoff.



To volunteer or donate click here, or stop by the store at 25 Eastward Ln, Ellsworth ME., 04605.

