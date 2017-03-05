Several snowmobile accidents over the weekend, one fatal

PARLIN POND TOWNSHIP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman from Massachusetts died in a snowmobile crash on Saturday, according to Maine Game Wardens.

Officials say Karen Pillman, 45, of Wilmington, Mass., was leading a group of snowmobilers across the pond. When she left the ice, she drifted to the left side of the trail and ran into the tree line. Officials say she was thrown from the sled and landed on the trail.

Several people tried to help her, including first responders, but Pillman was pronounced dead at the scene. Game Wardens say speed is likely a factor, but Pillman was wearing a helmet.

Officials say the crash that killed Pillman is just one of several that happened during the first weekend in March, but this was the only fatality. Wardens say deteriorating trail conditions are partly to blame for the surge in accidents. They warn snowmobilers to be wary of ice, rocks, and stumps left exposed by the melting snowpack.

This is the ninth snowmobile death this season, according to Game Wardens.

