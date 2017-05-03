Shattering records to end hunger in Maine

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine is in the top 10 for having the most food insecure families, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, students at the University of Maine did their part to help.

Behind every scoop and every filled bag is a pair of helping hands.



Over 200 hundred volunteers from the University of Maine and neighboring communities came together to help put an end to hunger.

Although Maine Day can be a time for students to relax and enjoy their college days, several students chose to get their hands dirty instead.



“This is exactly how I'd want to spend my day,” said Samuel Borer, one of the student organizers for the Hungry 100K meal pack.



He was pretty shocked they actually pulled it off.



“I am ecstatic!” he said. “I was kind of worried that we wouldn't be able to do it because it is a pretty lofty goal.”



However with help from other students, faculty and the community, the students surpassed their goal of packing 100,000 meals for families throughout Maine.



Coming in at 107,000 meals, the University of Maine is now the first campus in the country to pack that many at a single event. Something team leader, Brady Davis has waited a long time to cross off his list of accomplishments.

“It's really great to see it all come together,” he said.



Food insecurity hits close to home for many, which is why he has spent much of his last four years volunteering.

“There's a lot of stuff going on in the world but these sorts of events are what's so meaningful and has been so impactful for me,” said Davis.



Just as it's made a difference in his life, he hopes these meals will help those in need even more.

All that food, weighing in at over 5.5 tons was sent to food banks and shelters across all of Maine's 16 counties.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV