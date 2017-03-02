Sheriff's Department warns about fake Facebook page

HOULTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a fake or mirrored Facebook page that has shown up recently. They say the only difference is that the fake one only has a few hundred likes on the page so far. Besides that it's identical. They are warning people to be very cautious while they are working to have the other one removed.
