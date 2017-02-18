Shooting unfolds on Portland street as witnesses watch

The Subway restaurant along St. John St. in Portland was cordoned off by police tape after a shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police cars and crime scene tape held back witnesses from getting too close to the scene of a shooting at a busy Portland shopping plaza.

Multiple witnesses told NEWS CENTER they saw police confront a man who was holding a gun near businesses along St. John Street on Saturday morning. A shot was fired, the man collapsed and was taken away.

Police say an official statement will be forthcoming. Check with NEWS CENTER for updates as the story continues to develop.

Copyright 2017 WCSH