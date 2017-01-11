Short term rentals: the Portland debate continues

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The debate over Air BNB rentals in Portland continues.

The City Council Housing Committee has been debating for months over a proposed set of rules and regulations for Short-Term Rentals in the city.

The goal of Wednesday’s meeting - the committee's first of 2017 - was to hear public comment, take a vote on the proposal, and send it to the full council.

That, however, did not happen.

Public comment lasted for over an hour - with some people wanting short term rentals banned entirely, others saying they should be restricted to certain areas, and some explaining that they rely on these rentals for income.

No decision was made. The committee plans to review and rewrite parts of the proposal and bring it back for review in two weeks.

