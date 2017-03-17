Should Maine get rid of car inspections?

Signs for Maine vehicle inspections in Gorham.

Maine Republican lawmakers have proposed changing state rules for private vehicle inspections.

Committees in Augusta are looking at two proposals over the next week.

One would make inspections once every two years – the other would eliminate inspections entirely.Doug Carter has been fixing cars at his shop in Gorham for decades.

He thinks yearly state inspections, at least for older cars, are important.

“The state inspection is only $18.50 and it's a very inexpensive way to get a good idea of how safe your car is for the road,” said Carter.

But some lawmakers, such as Rich Cebra of Naples, disagree with Doug.

They say inspections are a financial burden for low-income Mainers.

“I think it's a redundancy and I think it's time for us to move past the nanny-state aspect of it and let individuals be responsible for their own vehicles,” said Rep. Rich Cebra of Naples.

Cebra argues Mainers can get their cars checked when they go in for regular upkeep-- like oil changes.

He says individuals -- not the state should be responsible for car conditions.

There's also the question of whether or not mechanics make more money on repairs.

Doug Carter says if you have a bad mechanic -- get another one.

“That is a problem but it's a problem in every industry,” he said. “You have people that are honest and fair and do the job the way it's supposed to be done.”

He also says the inspections are about more than just money and can be life-saving in the case of brake repairs.

The law change debate will continue in Augusta over the next week.

A hearing on the bill for a two-year inspection was held today.

A hearing on the elimination bill is next week.



