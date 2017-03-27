Should overdose victims have to pay for their revival?

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Drug overdose victims revived by Naloxone, or Narcan, could be faced with the bill from first responders -- lawmakers are looking into ways to help offset the cost for first responders that are now required to carry the reviving drug.

Some feel the idea is a form of punishment for drug users -- others feel the cost shouldn't have to fall on the taxpayer. Representative Trey Stewart, a Republican from Presque Isle, is the sponsor of the proposed bill. He feels that many rural municipalities do not want to be faced with the cost burden that comes with reviving those that have overdosed.

"It's all about how do you save more lives -- if you allow localities to have more options in terms of affordability for live saving options -- they will be more willing to accept the idea" Stewart said.

Narcan is one of the most common tools used -- and according to Maine's Emergency Medical Service the number of administrations has sky rocketed. The number of people receiving Naloxone has more-than tripled over the last four years. From 2012 to 2016 the number of recipients jumped from 521 to almost 18-hundred. The number of administrations went from less than 700 to over 2-thousand.The amount of Naloxone doses given by EMS in 2016 was about 3-point-5 times higher than in 2012.

To manage the up tick -- many law enforcement agencies as well as fire departments have become equipped to respond with Narcan. That can become pretty pricey for municipalities when the price of the reviver ranges anywhere from $30 to over $100.

However, EMS staff in Brewer feel there is no pricetag on saving a life."We have an obligation to respond and take care of people" Brewer Fire Department Lt. Eric Tourtillotte said.

Tourtillotte said that in the last 10 years on the job he has noticed a jump in the number of Narcan administrations, the biggest jump has been in the past couple of years. "We could see one or two a day, one or two every day for a week" Tourtillotte said "And then it could quiet right down and we may not respond to another one for several weeks".

"Cost doesn't factor into that when you have to take care of somebody" Tourtillotte said.

The proposed bill's hearing took place last Friday -- the workshop is scheduled for April 4th.

