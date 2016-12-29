(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Have you ever heard that the last few days of the month or year are the best time to buy a car? That may be particularly true right now, until New Year's, especially if you're looking for a sedan.

The Wall Street Journal reports that there is cooling demand for sedans and that many dealer lots are heavily stocked. Ford, GM and Chrysler have announced extended shutdowns at plants that make sedans and three thousand workers will be laid off beginning in January.

This, despite a record year for vehicle sales. Trucks, SUV's and cross-overs are in high demand. In fact, some dealers can't get enough of them.

This situation seems to reflect a shift in preference among American consumers and an increase in discipline by automakers since the mid-2000's when they were slow to react to swelling inventories.

Since manufacturers give dealers incentives and sale goals, now might be a great time for a buyer looking for a sedan. If one were to hit the right dealer just short of a sales goal, one might get the deal of a lifetime.

The trouble, of course, is knowing which dealer.

Experts predict that 2017 will be another strong year in the auto industry with sales finishing just short of 2015 and 2016 which were record years during which Americans bought more than 17 million vehicles.

