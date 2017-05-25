Shuttered Bangor Dairy to reopen

Pineland Farms Dairy Inc. buys former Grant's Dairy

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Pineland Farms Dairy Inc. is buying the former Grant's Dairy on Milk street to relocate its cheese processing operations. Garelick Farms' parent company, Texas-based Dean Foods, closed the Milk Street plant in 2013, laying off 35 workers. The Libra Foundation which owns Pineland Farms Dairy, expects to hire 50 workers. It plans to use the facility to process cheese and milk blend products.

