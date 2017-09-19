Silently Slipping Away

Suicide Awareness Promo

Suicide is the SECOND leading cause of death among Maine youth.

Aside from motor vehicle accidents, suicide is the leading cause of death among people aged 10-24 in Maine. Suicide claims more lives of young people than cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia and influenza, and chronic lung disease combined. (Maine DHHS)

Dont'e's Story

Dont'e Izzo was 15 years old when he took his own life on March 6, 2017. His mother found him in the basement of their home in Bangor after he did not show up to class at Bangor High School that morning. Overwhelmed with grief and searching for answers, she looked through his phone. What she found was devastating. She now hopes his death can raise awareness for parents across the state. You can watch her full story Thursday on NEWS CENTER at 6.

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. NEWS CENTER is working with NAMI Maine to educate Mainers about this issue. Mental health experts will be with us for a live Q&A on Facebook during on our 6 o'clock broadcast Thursday. Through our coverage, we hope to help moms, dads, aunts and uncles understand what kids are facing, and what they can do to help support them.

Facts & Figures

The reality of suicide is apparent when you take a look at the staggering statistics. Across the country and here in Maine, suicide among young people is reaching epidemic proportions. But the more we know, the more we can do to prevent it.

You're Not Alone

There is help. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, do not hesitate to call Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-800-568-1112 or reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.