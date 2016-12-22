SILVER ALERT: Elderly man reported missing in North Yarmouth

Frank Birch goes by his middle name, Wayne, according to his wife. He was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE – Birch has been found safe.

State Police say Frank Birch, 78, of New Gloucester called his wife to tell her he was Christmas shopping. Police then found him in Gardiner.

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine(NEWS CENTER) -- An elderly man on his way to a medical appointment in Yarmouth disappeared Thursday morning, according to the Maine State Police.

Police said Frank Birch, 78, of New Gloucester was last seen after his truck had to be pulled out of a snow bank. His wife says he goes by his middle name, Wayne. At 8:30 a.m., police said, a wrecker pulled Birch's 2002 green Dodge pickup out of a snowbank in North Yarmouth. Officials said Birch was not injured in the incident, and there was no damage to the truck.

Birch drove away from the scene, but that was the last time he was seen. He never showed up for his appointment in Yarmouth.

Birch was reported missing by his wife Thursday afternoon. Police say he does have some issues with memory loss.

The green pickup has license plate 8220G. Anyone who has seen this truck or Birch should call Maine State Police in Gray, phone number 207-657-3030.

