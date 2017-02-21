Sister donates kidney to brother battling progression of diabetes

(Photo: Kristina Emery)

(NEWS CENTER) — A recent transplant surgery in Maine between a sister and brother has instilled new hope, bringing new meaning to the connection between two siblings.

Marc Martin has been living with diabetes since he was in his late teens, and was told in April 2016 that the disease has progressed to the point where he would soon need to begin dialysis treatment.

Five months later, Marc was rushed to the hospital with congestive heart failure, where he learned that his kidney function had decreased to 2 percent. Dialysis began immediately, with treatments three times a week.

With the kidney transplant waiting list showing a minimum wait time of more than 2.5 years, Marc turned to his family for help. That's when his sister Denise, along with others, submitted her application.

Following extensive testing, Denise turned out to be a match.

The two learned that news in December 2016, and two months later, a successful surgery took place at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Denise's daughter, Kristina shared the story with NEWS CENTER along with this comment:

"I wanted to share this amazing story between my mom and uncle," Kristina Emery wrote. "So proud of my mom and so happy for my uncle to receive this beautiful gift between a brother and sister!"

A donation page has been set up by the family to help defray some of the costs from both the procedure and Marc's anti-rejection medication. You can find that link here.

