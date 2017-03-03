Skills USA Competition Held in Bangor

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- Hundreds of high schools from around the state showed off some skills in Bangor Friday.

The Skills U-S-A competition was held at United Technologies Center, where students demonstrated their abilities in welding, construction, and other trades.

Austin Bradley from Searsport competed in the Robo Rescue Challenge. In this challenge, students had to design their own remote controlled vehicle to move around an obstacle course and perform different tasks.

Bradley didn’t perform as well as he hoped for but had a lot of fun designing his vehicle.

"We have purple underglow. We wanted a little bit swagger over torque," said Bradley.

Jake Adams is a contest chair for the Robo Rescue Challenge. He says events like this one are important for the kids.

"Better equipped they are with these prototypes and putting them together and they literally could design whatever they wanted," said Adams.

Another challenge was the Heavy Equipment Operation. In this challenge, students had to use forklifts to pick up balls and eggs in under two minutes. Connor Willman, a high school senior from Hampden Academy, competed in the Heavy Equipment Operation.

"I think it's important for us to come together. We will compete to see who has the best operating skills," he said.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ