Skowhegan man accused of drug trafficking

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Skowhegan was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling heroin.
Somerset County authorities charged Jacob Hemingway with Class B trafficking in a scheduled W drug (Buprenorphine) and Class E possession of a scheduled Z Drug (Nitrostat).
The 27-year-old had prior changes in Maine and in Florida as recent as December 2016.
A search warrant was obtained on March 2 by Det. Lt. Carl E. Gottardi II and executed by Somerset County Sheriff's Office detectives as well as an agent from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Hemingway is being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail and is scheduled to be in court May 24.
