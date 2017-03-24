Skowhegan man accused of drug trafficking

Jacob Hemingway

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Skowhegan was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling heroin.

Somerset County authorities charged Jacob Hemingway with Class B trafficking in a scheduled W drug (Buprenorphine) and Class E possession of a scheduled Z Drug (Nitrostat).

The 27-year-old had prior changes in Maine and in Florida as recent as December 2016.

A search warrant was obtained on March 2 by Det. Lt. Carl E. Gottardi II and executed by Somerset County Sheriff's Office detectives as well as an agent from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Hemingway is being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail and is scheduled to be in court May 24.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ