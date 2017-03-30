Skowhegan man arrested on child porn charges

37-year-old Jared Moody of Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – State Police arrested 37-year-old Jared Moody of Skowhegan on Wednesday, for possession of sexually explicit material of persons under the age of 12. According to Steve McCausland, the Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Moody, a case manager for Direct Community Care, came to the attention of law enforcement after Maine State Police received a tip.

Members of the State Police ‘s computer crime unit searched Moody’s residence off Route 201 in Skowhegan Wednesday and seized his personal electronic devices. McCausland says, a preliminary analysis of Moody's computer revealed hundreds of files depicting child pornography. He says, It won't be known if any of the children depicted are from Maine until a forensic analysis is completed on Moody’s devices.

Homeland Security Investigations assisted State Police with the investigation. Moody was arrested without incident and taken to the Somerset County Jail.

