Slow night for businesses as storm rolls through Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Downtown Bangor looked more like a ghost town Tuesday night as storm Stella rolled through -- making it a tough night for local businesses.

Paddy Murphy's is a central spot in the area, Tuesdays are usually a big night -- "Its slow, slow exclamation point" one employee said. When a storm like this rolls in -- they say business is hit or miss. "Sometimes you think if its really bad out that we are going to be slow but there are times that we are really busy" one employee said. "We don't usually ever close when its bad out".

Down the street at Nocturnum -- the site wasn't much different "Normally on days like today we would have this room full and probably the other one as well" one bartender said. "It impacts us a lot when we have snow storms".

The staff says it would take more than a little snow to close shop early, especially since they have a lot of regulars.

"Its more just like being open so that people know that our hours are always consistent and we are always going to be open, even if its terrible out" the bartender said.

