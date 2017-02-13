Snow Days: Fun at any age

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Two feet of snow means an extra headache for many - But for some, it means extra fun.

NEWS CENTER stopped by Bates College in Lewiston to see how snow days are fun no matter what your age.

“In our eyes it really doesn't shut down,” said grounds crew member Jim Kivus. “Because [students] still need to eat, they still go to the gym.”

A snow storm doesn’t stop Bates students from milling about their normal days.

Jim Kivus knows – he’s been working the grounds for 23 years.

When asked if the students ever thank him for his work he said, “They do, a lot. They are very appreciative that we are out here making it safe for them…they are very friendly and outgoing.”

Bates declared an official snow day – which means administrative offices closed.

But it DOESN’T mean no class. That decision is up to the teachers.

Bates freshmen Nolan Collins, Cameron Carlson, and John Lindgren were hanging out enjoying the day. Collins and Carlson got their classes cancelled, but Lindgren had 3 classes and an exam. “I have the hard-core teachers who live right down the block,” he joked.

Class or no class – snow day activities are still in order.

Especially for Maine newcomers like Collins, who just moved here from Southern California. “I had never been in a snowstorm at any time. I'm pretty new to it,” he said.

When asked what Bates kids do for fun on a snow day, the freshmen said, “Skating…and sledding if you can come up with any variety of a sled like a tray or freeze a towel.”

You read that correctly – students freeze towels and use them as sleds in the snow.

Despite some kids having classes, the feeling in the air was definitely that of a fun snow day at Bates.

