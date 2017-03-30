Snow dips low, equals easy spring cleanup

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Snow numbers are trending low making clean-up a little bit easier for this Saturday's snowstorm.
Fewer inches of snow than initially expected has many of you relieved. Meteorologist Todd Gutner says: I've doubted the big numbers all along. While the storm hasn't happened yet, the trend is for less snow.
Meteorologist Tom Johnston had a similar approach with this tweet Thursday evening:
"The Trend is Your Friend"— Tom Johnston (@tjthunder) March 31, 2017
It's scale-back mode A BIT. Big dropoff beyond Augusta.
Jackpot: NH.
Final map Fri.#mewx pic.twitter.com/yyRGT2D9PG
Meteorologist Keith Carson says they've adjusted totals down by about 1-3" across southern Maine, due to a slight flattening of the track of the surface low; which brings a little less total moisture into the state.
