Snow got you down...just dance!

Courtesy Maine State Ballet

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Is the onslaught of snow got you down? Maine State Ballet decided to inspire people to get out, even in the snow, and dance.

Dance classes were canceled for a couple of days along with everything from schools, state offices and businesses as the state got pummeled from two storms with snow.

Maine State Ballet decided to challenge dancers to a snow contest. Dancers took to Instagram posting some creative picture of themselves dancing in the snow.

Copyright 2017 WCSH