Snow removal products flying off the shelves

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you're not hiring professionals -- you're taking snow removal matters into your own hands, and that may mean a trip to the hardware store.

In the Bangor area, several stores are selling out of items such as roof rakes used to clear snow and ice off of roofs.

At Broadway Hardware in Bangor, empty shelves line part of the store wall where roof rakes used to be.

The manager said the snow is great for business and that anytime there is a large predication of snow, people head to the stores.

“Everything we have has been flying off the shelves. Roof rakes we are sold out, snow shovels, I have one left. Everything you have from snow removal, ice melt, it's gone ice scrapers...You know it's not often you get two feet of snow, and when you do people just grab what they can and it's everything to dig out” said Brent Hopkins, the Manager of Broadway Hardware.

