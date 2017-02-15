WLBZ
Snowbanks: Bad for traffic, great for peekaboo

At 5 feet 3 inches tall, NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian is shorter than some of the snow banks in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- City streets become a maze when the snowbanks tower overhead.

At a height of 5 feet 3 inches, NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian disappeared behind the huge piles of snow in Lewiston during her live reports on Wednesday morning.

While Kelsey had fun playing peekaboo with her anchors back in the NEWS CENTER studio, the reduced sight lines are a hazard for drivers.

Efforts by public works crews to shrink the piles are going to be made even harder by another storm that is predicted to dump several additional inches of snow on Maine between Wednesday and Thursday.

