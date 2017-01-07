A snowmobiler fell through thin ice on Messalonskee Lake and died.

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A snowmobiler was driving across a lake when he fell through and died Saturday afternoon, according Maine Game Wardens.

Richard Dumont, 52, of Massachusetts was riding a friend's Polaris 550 snowmobile when he tried to cross Messalonskee Lake. But it wasn't completely frozen, and he fell through into the icy water.

Witnesses saw the ice crack, and they called 911. Officials say the Oakland Fire Department rescued Dumont from the lake, and first responders tried to revive him. Dumont was taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a tragic reminder that Maine’s lakes and ponds vary widely in ice thickness and safety for snowmobilers and others who recreate on the ice," said a statement from Maine Game Wardens. "Game wardens are asking that everyone exercise extreme caution on any water body this winter season."

This is the second snowmobile death of the season, according to officials.

