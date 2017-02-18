Snowmobile rider killed in Newport crash

NEWPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A death in Newport on Saturday raises the number to six people killed in snowmobile-related crashes this season.
Maine Game Wardens said 36-year-old Jack McKay of Etna died from injuries he received when he overshot a corner with his snowmobile and ran into a tree.
McKay was driving the lead snowmobile with two friends along Interconnecting Trail System 85 just after midnight. Wardens identified his friends as 36-year-old Benjamin Roundy of Newport and 36-year-old Cain Mackenzie of Plymouth.
Wardens said Mackenzie was issued a summons on a charge of operating a snowmobile under the influence. No charges were immediately filed against Roundy. Wardens said they are investigating if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.
