Snowmobiler found dead along Sidney lake shore

SIDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the fourth time this winter, a snowmobiler has died in a crash in Maine.

Paramedics pronounced 32-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Sidney dead at the scene near Messalonskee Lake in Sidney.

Fisher was riding in tandem with a friend Tuesday night when the two became separated. Maine Game Wardens said Fisher was ejected in a crash and fell onto the rocks along the shoreline.

A witness statement and evidence at the scene led wardens to conclude that speed was a factor in the crash. Wardens said Fisher was wearing a helmet.

The state Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Fisher's death.

