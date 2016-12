Social media mourns death of iconic actor Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher (Photo: NBC)

Tributes for Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' have been flooding social media since her death was reported Tuesday.

Carrie Fisher wore glitter in her hair. When I said I liked it, she ran her fingers through it and lobbed a handful at me. #TheGreatest 💔 pic.twitter.com/T7NWGdJp8w — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

Dammit, I am so heartbroken. This meant THE WORLD to me. Thank you for everything that you did and everything that you were. #General https://t.co/BsLqSUqFpD — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

The Force will never be the same pic.twitter.com/4G7OzU2zTr — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 28, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

