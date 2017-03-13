Social media threat made against Yarmouth High

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

YARMOUTH, Maine (PRESS HERALD) Yarmough police say a 13-year-old North Carolina boy threatened online to carry out a shooting at Yarmouth High School. The boy, who was connected to Yarmouth students through online gaming, on Sunday sent a Yarmouth girl a message on Instagram that said “she should quit school because the individual would shoot the place up,” Yarmouth Police Chief Michael Morrill said Monday.

Read more at PRESSHERALD.com

The threat was reported to police by the girl and her mother around 11:30 a.m. By that evening, police working with law enforcement in North Carolina were able to identify the boy and determine that the threat was not credible, Morrill said.

Copyright 2017 WCSH