Affidavit reveals new details about attack at South Portland motel

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — New details are coming to light about a brutal attack at a motel Saturday night in South Portland.

Nicole Haycock, Aria Pomerleau and Benjamin Martinez all appeared in court on Monday. They are charged with attacking Brittany Parker at the Anchor Motel on Main Street.

According to a police affidavit, Parker had met the three the day before the attack. She told police they knocked and entered her hotel room and briefly chatted with her before the attack. She says she was eventually kicked in the face and that her head was repeatedly hit against several bathroom fixtures.

At one point she says she grabbed a knife and tried to defend herself, cutting one of the attackers. She says a plastic bag was put over her head and that her attackers threatened to kill her.

Parker had been yelling for help and, eventually, somebody knocked on the door. That’s when the three attackers left the scene.

They are all charged with attempted robbery, burglary and aggravated assault. Martineau’s bail has been set at $75,000, Haycock’s is $25,000 and Pomerleau’s it $10,000.

Read the full affidavit below:

Affidavit: South Portland arrests Feb. 25 by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

https://www.scribd.com/document/340460266/Affidavit-South-Portland-arrests-Feb-25

