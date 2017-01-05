Police chief refuses to release specific body cam policy

(Photo: Andy Molloy/Portland Pres Herald)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Matt Byrne) -- The South Portland Police Department will begin equipping its on-duty officers with body cameras in a matter of weeks, becoming the first department in Greater Portland to adopt the technology.

But even as the city moves toward adopting a measure that advocates say offers greater transparency, the police department says it will not permit city residents to read the policies that govern when the police force will be recording them.

In refusing to go into specifics, South Portland Police Chief Edward Googins cited an “operational impact” to the department if details were released to the public, and said he would have to consult with the city attorney about releasing more information. He did not respond to requests for clarifications about what the term “operational impact” means.

