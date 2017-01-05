Privacy and body cameras: SoPo PD wants your input

The Washington Post / via Getty Images (Photo: The Washington Post / Via Getty Images)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - South Portland police are joining several other law enforcement agencies around the state in having their officers use body cameras.

The cameras can provide more transparency of police activities, but they also can generate privacy concerns surrounding how the videos will be used.

“It’s all about documentation. It’s about the perspective of the officer”, said police chief Ed Googins.

Exactly when the cameras will be used and what for is still unclear. Chief Googins wants to hear what residents think. He’s set up a community meeting to get their feedback.

“We know there are privacy concerns, there are concerns about how the video will be utilized so we clearly want to get that input from the community”, he said.

Attorneys with the ACLU of Maine praise the chief for getting public input, but they also stress that the department needs to set a clear public policy on the use of the cameras and their recordings.

“There are concerns about who’s going to have access to the film, under what circumstances is it going to be reviewed, when are the cameras going to be turned on and turned off”, said the ACLU's Zach Heiden.

Residents we spoke with said if used properly the cameras can be a big asset to both the public and police.

“The cops are being portrayed as these bullies, but it's which way, you’re doing something wrong, the cops are beating you up, but what happened before that?”, said Jackie Merrill.

Andy Lilienthal added, “I can’t imagine everything will be captured by a body camera, but at the same time if there’s more publicity or public knowledge about what’s going on with the police and what happens, I don’t think it’s a terrible thing.”

The community meeting is set for January 18th.

