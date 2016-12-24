BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For many, the holidays are filled with family, laughter and lots of food. But for those who are struggling financially- or have ended up on the streets- this can be one of the most stressful times of the year. That’s why a group in Bangor has been working non-stop to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.

It’s that time of the year again—when friends and family gather to celebrate the holidays.

But this group “does Christmas” a little differently…

“We just want to go out there and love people the same way Jesus has loved us,” said Sierra McLaughlin, the director of Loving Thy Neighbor.

Every Saturday morning, she and her team of volunteers distribute winter clothing and a warm meal for those in need.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to give back to someone, what I already have,” she said.

McLaughlin has suffered from social anxiety her entire life. So she never imagined herself leading any group of people.

That is—until one day at Church...

“I told him I wanted to be used by him and so he had me go feed his people,” said McLaughlin.

In prayer, she said God spoke to her.

“And then I called my mom and told her that he said to feed his people now. Don’t feed them just physically but spiritually as well,” she said.

From that moment in April, everything changed for her.

“He has just shown us the way and we’ve just been following his lead,” she said. “We started with sandwiches and then it started to get colder and people needed more calories… people on the streets or people who just needed a nice meal.”

She said giving back during this time of the year is especially important.

“We have a very selfish society and people are not thinking of other people,” said McLaughlin. “When someone is down, we don’t ignore them or not make eye contact… we stop them and ask them how we can help. There’s so many that have, what we would say nothing, but if their spirits are high, they have everything.”

Brightening their day, is what McLaughlin calls the true meaning of Christmas.

“A lot of it is just fellowship. Just talking to people and be uplifted,” she said. “People think we’re blessing them but really, that’s how God works. Whether they’re homeless or sleeping on the street, doesn’t make them any different. We’re all people.”

Loving Thy Neighbor operates every Saturday from 8AM until 1PM in Pickering Square. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ