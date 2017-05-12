Camp Capella welcomes adult campers for first week of summer camp 2014 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

DEDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- All the rain we’ve had didn’t stop about 80 participants and staff from Downeast Horizons to help with the Spring Clean-Up at Camp Ca Pella. The camp provides recreation and resources for individuals with disabilities and their families located on Phillips lake in Dedham.



"Once again this is an opportunity for those with disabilities to give back in a way that will help many others with disabilities," said Tony Zambrano, executive director at Downeast Horizons. "For them, this is a day of community service, getting ready for opening day of summer camp in June, not so far away."



The camp opens on June 25th.

To register or to donate, click here.

