Standish family shares story of a young, once-promising life lost to schizophrenia

John "JT" (Photo: PRESS HERALD - VIA John's family)

A Standish man know for his inquisitive spirit, wide-ranging interests and devotion to his family and faith died Dec. 17 after a years-long struggle with schizophrenia.

John Terrence “JT” Norton committed suicide, his family said. He was 27 years old.

“It was a lot for us to bear,” said his mother, Suzan Roberts Norton. “I think he was exhausted (and) had stopped taking his medications. Sharing John Norton’s story, she said, may help another family going through the confusion and pain of schizophrenia.

