Standish man who attempted suicide at county jail, has died

(NEWS CENTER) -- According to the Majeroni family, their kin, Dante Majeroni, 26, of Standish, has died from wounds inflicted from an attempted suicide on March 21st.

Dante had been in Cumberland County Jail on charges related to assault and domestic violence.

The sheriff's office says they found him hanging in his cell early last week -- he was unresponsive.

Majeroni was taken to the hospital, but today his sister, Stephanie, told NEWS CENTER that Majeroni is dead.

Last week his family said jail staff did not do enough to protect him, from himself.

The sheriff's office had already said that they plan a full investigation of the incident.

